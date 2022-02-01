Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $3.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $23.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $23.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.81 to $29.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

MTH opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

