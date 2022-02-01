Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,716,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

