Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Increases By 90.9%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Archer has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
