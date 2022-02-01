Short Interest in Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Increases By 90.9%

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Archer has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Get Archer alerts:

About Archer

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment involves in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere comprises the land drilling operations in Latin America.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.