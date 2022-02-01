Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Up 90.9% in January

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.