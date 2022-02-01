Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the December 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Separately, Investec downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

