Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DTE. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.28) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.64) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.24 ($26.12).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €16.67 ($18.73) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($20.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.00.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.