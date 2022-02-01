adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €320.00 by Berenberg Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €320.00 ($359.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($393.26) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($376.40) price target on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($365.17) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €326.07 ($366.37).

ADS opened at €242.25 ($272.19) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($225.85). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €255.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €280.17.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

