alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €20.05 by Warburg Research

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €20.05 ($22.53) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($21.91) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on alstria office REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, alstria office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.99 ($20.21).

Shares of AOX opened at €19.46 ($21.87) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.50 and a 200-day moving average of €17.98.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

