Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,298 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 50,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,796,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Titan Machinery by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Titan Machinery by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $695.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

