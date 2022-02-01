Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 13,267 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,267 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.