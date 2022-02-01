Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hawaiian by 52.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 43,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $875.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

