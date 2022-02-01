Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS: FQVLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/26/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

1/20/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

1/19/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

1/19/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

1/19/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$45.00.

1/19/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00.

1/18/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$39.00.

1/18/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

1/18/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

1/12/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

12/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.