Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,677 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $25,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $22,464,033 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE opened at $183.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.64 and a 12 month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

