Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $18.85 Million Stock Holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 1.6% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREB. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:TREB opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

