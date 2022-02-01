Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 109,242 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,227,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.49.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

