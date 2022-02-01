Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 419 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.57.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $335.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.57. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.68 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

