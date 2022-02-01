Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $20.01 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $20,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $220.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

