Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 2,092.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,306 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $24,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,250,000.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPRE. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.