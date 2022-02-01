Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $661,000 Stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.