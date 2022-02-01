VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

