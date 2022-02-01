Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,201 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 50,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.