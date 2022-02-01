Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 104,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2,685.2% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 55,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 53,382 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

