VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RTH opened at $181.03 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $147.18 and a one year high of $199.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.47.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $1.515 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

