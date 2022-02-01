Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.26.

