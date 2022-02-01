10,960 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,960 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Perficient by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.22. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

