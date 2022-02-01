Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 10,635 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 65.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 72.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 164.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

