The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Joint were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the third quarter valued at $1,563,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 96.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $778.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

