Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

HIBB opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $843.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

