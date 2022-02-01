Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,984 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,820,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92,421 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,710,000 after acquiring an additional 183,421 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $113.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.94. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

