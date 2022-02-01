Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 745,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $45,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 383,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $1,943,355. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

