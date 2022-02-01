Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 33.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,699,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 763,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 199,606 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 143,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.01.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

