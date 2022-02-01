Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 523,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $47,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 300,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.66.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $196.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

