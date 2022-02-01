Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8,366.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $48,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 2,946.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 895,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after buying an additional 866,280 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 70,073 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

