Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 26,300 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $49,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Open Lending stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPRO shares. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.