Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $51,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $150.63 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.14.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

