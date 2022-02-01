Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 57.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.36 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

