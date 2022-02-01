Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aterian by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,265,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aterian by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 488,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 121.17% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aterian will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

