Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

