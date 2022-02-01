Brokerages Anticipate Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMTG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

NYSE:CMTG opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.09. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

