Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,403,000 after buying an additional 108,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,142,000 after buying an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.95. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

