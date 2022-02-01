Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weber.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth about $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $2,814,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88. Weber has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

