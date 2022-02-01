Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 14,790 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $92.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.03.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

