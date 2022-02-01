Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,636 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $271.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $237.92 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

