OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCFC. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,433,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.