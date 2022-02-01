Scotiabank Comments on Celanese Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Celanese in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.33 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.93 EPS.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $155.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.11. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $120.93 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.