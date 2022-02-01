Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 24,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 361,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Copart by 142.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.55. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

