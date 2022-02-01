Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 215.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Thinkific Labs alerts:

Shares of THNCF opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Thinkific Labs has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.