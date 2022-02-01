Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 218,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRATF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($38.20) to €30.00 ($33.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Traton in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of TRATF opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. Traton has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

