Short Interest in Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Expands By 66.7%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

