Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 97.85% and a net margin of 106.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

